Whether it’s a workplace injury or an illness, nurse practitioner Starlynn Stinson is ready to see you quickly and get you back to work, good as new.

“Work comp patients can feel like their employers have more control over their treatment after a workplace accident than they do,” Stinson said. “I try to immediately put their minds at ease. It’s my responsibility to provide the best care possible so they can safely return to work, which is the goal of both the employer and the patient. I want my patients to be involved in developing their care plan, because that’s the best way to get them to stick with it.”

Stinson is originally from St. Louis but chose Lebanon because she wanted that small-town atmosphere.

“I enjoy rollerblading, walking and almost all outdoor activities,” she said. “Plus, I’m less than three hours away from my family, so visiting them is a quick trip. I’m excited for this new adventure in Lebanon.”

Stinson knew health care was her calling after watching her mother’s health deteriorate. “She was diagnosed with renal failure and was treated with dialysis for eight years,” she said. “It was a hard road for both of us and gave me insight into how difficult it can be to live with a chronic illness. I always knew I wanted to help people, but that experience made me realize exactly how to do that.”

Stinson received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Jewish College in St. Louis, Missouri. She’s a Certified Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner.