Missouri Lottery players took home more than $69 million in prizes during the month of January. Of the total $69.5 million awarded, more than $17.7 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.

In 1984, more than 70 percent of Missouri voters approved a lottery. Since sales started in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has generated more than $6 billion for the state and public education, and annual Lottery proceeds make up approximately 4 percent of the state’s funding for public education. Lottery players have won more than $14 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.35 billion in commissions. Last fiscal year, the Lottery generated more than $300 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships.

