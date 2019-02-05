The 1998 Ford Taurus Reeves was driving traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.

Three Miller County residents were injured in an accident on Missouri 42.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, driver Samuel Reeves, 17, of Iberia, and passengers Kaylee Burnes, 16, of Kaiser, and Kimberlee Stewart, 47, of Iberia, have injuries after an accident on Missouri 42 east of Rock Quarry Road in Miller County.

On Mon., Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. the 1998 Ford Taurus Reeves was driving traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ground and overturned. Burnes had moderate injuries while Reeves and Stewart had had minor injuries. An ambulance took Burnes to Lake Regional Hospital. Reeves and Stewart refused treatment.

The Ford had extensive damage. The report indicated Burnes and Reeves were wearing seat belts and Stewart was not.