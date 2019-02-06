A member of the Order of the Arrow, an honor society for senior scouts, Hoskinson has served his Scout troops in various leadership roles.

A family's long line of Scouting achievements gets a little longer next week when another young man from the same Scouting family becomes an Eagle Scout.

Matthew T. Hoskinson of Camdenton ascends to the rank of Eagle Scout on March 3 at 2 PM at a court of honor ceremony at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 442 East Highway 54 in Camdenton. The public is invited to attend.

Hoskinson's great-grandfather was a scoutmaster, his grandfather an Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster, four of his uncles were Boy Scouts and two were scoutmasters.

Hoskinson, son of Jane Maag of Camdenton, began his scouting career five years ago in California before his family moved to Camdenton. He has six older brothers, one younger brother and two sisters.

A member of the Order of the Arrow, an honor society for senior scouts, Hoskinson has served his Scout troops in various leadership roles, including Quartermaster, Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader. Senior Patrol Leader is the highest leadership position in a Boy Scout troop.

Hoskinson's Eagle Scout Project was for Medical Missions for Christ. He made 750 para-cord, beaded bracelets that were sent to the District of Columbia in 2018, there to be handed out to the children who visited the MMC clinics.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America(BSA). . Only four percent of Boy Scouts are granted this rank after a lengthy review process. The process includes earning at least 21 merit badges , demonstrates leadership skills and a community service project.