More than 18 months after announcing the ALDI’s grocery store chain was planning to open a location in Lake Ozark, the project appears to have stalled.

There has been no confirmation from ALDI that the project is or is not going to happen.

In May of 2018, Eagles Landing spokesman Andy Prewitt made the announcement that ALDI’s was planning to locate within the development. At the time, no timeline for the project was given.

In September 2018 Aldi’s site plan was presented to the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission and was approved. At that meeting the ALDI engineer indicated that the project may be delayed, according to Lake Ozark City Administrator Dave Van Dee. There has been no further contact with the company, he said.

The ALDI chain has more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries worldwide. The company has been in the process of remodeling 1,200 stores in the United States and has announced plans to open 400 new locations including one at Lake of the Ozarks. There are expected to be as many as 2,500 ALDI markets across the U.S. by 2022, which would make it this country’s third largest grocery chain. The chain was founded by the Albrecht family in 1946. The Albrecht family also owns the popular Trader Joe’s chain.