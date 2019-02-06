By becoming a VIPS volunteer, you help the teacher provide additional individualized attention to students, help reinforce skills, stimulate interest and motivation.

The Camdenton School District’s Volunteers in Public Schools Program (VIPS) is looking for volunteers to provide an extra helping hand this school year. The VIPS program is comprised of over 200 volunteers and the need continues to grow.

Anyone interested in listening to students read, helping teachers with classroom projects, library aide, clerical assistance, or just supporting our amazing staff, should call the Camdenton School District Office of Volunteer Services at 573-346-9243 for more information. By becoming a VIPS volunteer, you help the teacher provide additional individualized attention to students, help reinforce skills, stimulate interest and motivation. You can even supplement and enrich the educational program by bringing to school a special talent or skill.

The VIPS program reaches all the Camdenton District Schools. Keep in mind, wherever you live, the volunteer need is available and waiting for you. What a way to spend a day, smiles are had by all! Feel free to visit us on the web at camdentonschools.org. VIPS can be found under Programs heading then click on School Volunteers link.