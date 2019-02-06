“It takes 200 donations a day to meet the need for area hospitals," he said.

Winter tends to be a hard time for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. CBCO staff are hoping the lake area responds to the need for blood donations of all types. CBCO will be in the lake area in Sunrise Beach on Fri., Feb. 8 at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church at Highway 5 and Beachwood Drive. Donations will be taken from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m..

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at over 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas.

Right now, CBCO is falling short on their need to have a 3-day supply of all types of blood to meet the needs of patients throughout the area it serves, according to Chris Pilgrim, CBCO media representative.

“It takes 200 donations a day to meet the need for area hospitals," he said. Typically, CBCO is short on blood donors two times a year: summer and winter. A big portion of donors are found at schools and when school is out, blood supply drops at CBCO. When winter weather hits, volunteers don’t because of the cold and illnesses.

CBCO strives to have a three-day supply of all blood types. They currently have less than what is needed and are hoping upcoming blood drives replenish their supply.

You can find more information including what to expect before, during and after a donation and who can give on their website at cbco.org.