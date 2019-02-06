“I believe establishing a good relationship with a child's physician from a very young age is paramount,” Dr. Bartley said.

Lake Regional Family Medicine Physician Mitch Bartley, D.O., is now a full-time physician at Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon, located at 441 W. Elm St.

Dr. Bartley is board certified in family medicine. He cares for patients of all ages, including newborns, children, teens, adults and seniors. His services include sick/acute visits for such needs as a sore throat or fever, as well as wellness exams, sports physicals, preventive services and chronic disease management. He has spent the last five years caring for patients at Lake Regional Clinic – Laurie.

Dr. Bartley enjoys connecting with his patients. With his pediatric patients, he encourages parents to ask questions and share concerns.

“I believe establishing a good relationship with a child’s physician from a very young age is paramount,” Dr. Bartley said. “Starting soon after birth, there are regularly scheduled well-child visits, which are important to monitor growth and development, as well as to ensure vaccinations are up-to-date. Through these well-child visits, I develop a rapport with both the child and the parents, making acute/sick visits much more tolerable for them, and giving me better insight into the child’s baseline state of health.

Knowing a patient and their family well makes recognizing subtle changes much easier, which can lead to better care.”

Dr. Bartley added adult patients receive similar benefits from maintaining a relationship with their primary care physician.

“There is nothing better about my job than the opportunity to get to know someone well and to help guide them as a partner on their health care journey,” he said. “As a family practice physician, I cherish seeing patients from birth through their golden years, and I look forward to continuing that care here in Lebanon.”

Dr. Bartley earned his medical degree from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. He completed a family medicine residency at Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City, Missouri.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bartley, call Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon at 417-532-2805.

