On January 18, Ashley HomeStore in Osage Beach celebrated the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of its new 14,000 sq. ft. showroom located in StoneCrest Mall, across from Hy-Vee. Special guests from the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Osage Beach, local businesses, and many other friends were present to help the Ashley HomeStore Licensee and employees celebrate this event.

The new showroom is owned and operated by David and Karen Faiferlick, who own two additional Ashley HomeStores in Kirksville and Sedalia. Additionally, they own seven Missouri Furniture showrooms throughout the state and three America’s Mattress locations. This is the 14th Ashley HomeStore in the state of Missouri. The Osage Beach location will employ approximately 12 team members. Ashley HomeStore, the number one selling furniture store brand in the world, has more than 900 locations worldwide.

David Faiferlick stated, “The community response leading up to this event has been tremendous, and for that we are very grateful. Ashley HomeStores offer customers a wide variety of beautiful home furnishings at exceptional values. We are thrilled to partner with the largest furniture brand in the world to expand the Ashley brand in our Lake area.”

The new showroom features a variety of lifestyle vignettes for every room in your home, including all the details of lighting, rugs, wall art, and other accessories that make a house a home. In addition to showcasing bedroom, dining room, and living room options throughout the showroom, you will find options for your home office, youth bedroom, recliners, and an expansive mattress department. Technology enhances your shopping experience with a Dream Diagnostic bed to help find your perfect mattress, and a large kiosk that showcases the entire product line available from Ashley. We also offer In-Home Design Services to help your home furnishing dreams come true.

The Grand Opening Celebration continues through February 4. Enjoy 20% off everything storewide, plus an additional $50 off $599, plus no interest financing for 24 months. Enter to win a $2,500 shopping spree, with no purchase necessary to enter.

Ashley HomeStore hours are: Monday through Saturday 10:00 – 7:00, and Sunday 12:00 – 5:00. Follow Ashley HomeStore Osage Beach on Facebook to stay up to date with promotions and events.