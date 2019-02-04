Three individuals of Morgan County were arrested and charged in relation to a child neglect case.

Troy Wyche, 26, of Barnett, was charged with a Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child-serious emotional or physical injury and two counts of a Class D felony of abuse or neglect of a child. Skylar Duhn, 23, of Barnett, was charged with a Class B felony of abuse or neglect of a child-serious emotional or physical injury and a Class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk in the first degree. Rebecca Coerver, 50, of Stover, was charged with a Class E felony of hindering the prosecution of a felony.

The Lake Sun will have more information Tues., Feb. 5, 2019.