Wood says the main reason that minimum wage bills have not been successful is the belief that the market and demand for certain skills should determine wages instead of government.

There may be consequences to the minimum wage increase voters approved in 2018, according to one lake area legislator.

State Representative David Wood, R-District 58, took aim at the minimum wage increase and the impact it could have on small businesses and health care.

This past election, voters approved a mandatory increase to the minimum wage. This was put on the ballot by initiative petition, so the legislature had nothing to do with this proposal. Similar bills have previously been filed in the legislature, but have not moved through the process Wood said.

Wood says the main reason that minimum wage bills have not been successful is the belief that the market and demand for certain skills should determine wages instead of government. The legislature also looks at the consequences of bills that are not intended. Many voters looked at this proposition on the ballot and saw a raise coming their way, so it was an easy “Yes” vote, he said.

Wood said he has had individuals and groups coming through his office with legitimate concerns about how this is going to affect their businesses or organizations.

“ A small business owner came to me and is looking at reducing employees and possibly cutting hours of operation or clients. For everybody concerned, the raising of the minimum wage will raise the number of employees making the same wage. If I have worked for several years at a business and I have been rewarded with increases in my pay so that I have gone from making $8.00 an hour to $12.00 per hour then I am not going to be very happy that a new hire is going to make immediately what it has taken me years to earn,” Wood said. “The business is not going to be able to give proportional raises so my $12.00 per hour will not be moving to $16 per hour any time soon. The result for the owner in my office is going to be fewer employees that results in less services being offered by the business.”

The in home health care businesses have been another industry represented in those contacting Wood’s office.

Wood said the individuals that are coming into homes to help take care of chores and simple tasks are doing a great service for their clients. and their services allow the elderly to remain in their home longer and have a better quality of life.

The average pay is a lot less than the $12 per hour minimum wage so the workers will be seeing an increase when the proposition is fully implemented.,

The problem, he said, is that many of the individuals are having their services paid for by Medicaid which sets a fixed rate for the service. If Medicaid doesn’t increase the rate to cover the pay increase then the only option for the care providers is to take a loss or close.

Nursing homes are also at risk, he said. The nursing homes have employees that take care of cleaning, cooking, and some of the patient issues. This job is not glamorous and doesn’t pay a great deal above our current minimum wage but it is necessary for the nursing home to function. Many of the individuals in these jobs see it as a calling and enjoy the relationships that they build with the patients.

Wood said the wages move to $12 per hour and a job applicant has a choice of working the local fast food restaurant or cleaning a nursing home for the same money, then the choice will be easy for most people. This will leave the nursing homes with a shortage of individuals to fill needed positions.

“Currently we have a lot of jobs that have a large range of wages based on experience, qualifications, and the difficulty of the job. When the minimum wage is fully implemented then we will have a large range of jobs with the same wage without regard to experience, qualifications or difficulty,” he said.”This is something that government and businesses will have to deal with and I am sure it will work out in the end but the journey getting there may be difficult.”

Wood said he realizes that for those who will be seeing a wage increase, this is a good thing but if you are the employer trying to figure out how to budget that raise, then it is more difficult.

Private employers have the ability to raise the price of their products to cover the increase but those that are tied to fixed reimbursements have a much greater challenge, he said.