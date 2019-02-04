The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Lake of the Ozarks region for the two-week period of Jan. 28-Feb. 8, 2019. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule. Many projects will include lane closures that could cause delays.

MoDOT reminds motorists to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas. MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to wwww.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Camden County

Daylight Hours

Route 54 between Route KK and East Valley Drive – Pavement improvement and J-Turn installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.

Miller County

Daylight Hours

Route 52 between Poplar Road and Woods Road – Drainage repair will take place Wednesday, February 6 through Friday, February 8. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 52 between Route CC and Business Route 54 – Drainage repair will take place Monday, February 11 through Friday, February 15. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route Z between Route W and Blue Ridge Road - Culvert pipe repair and replacement will take place Monday, February 4 through Friday, February 8.

One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route 52 at Cedar Lane - Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Wednesday, February 6. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route C between Route 52 and Route 54 in Cole County – Guardrail installation will begin Monday, February 4. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.