Paige McCane, mathematics teacher at Camdenton High School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. McCane utilizes effective lesson planning to create meaningful instruction and activities for her students. Ms. McCane also utilizes technology to incorporate effective formative assessments and checks for understanding into her lessons.

We appreciate Ms. McCane’s willingness to intentionally plan quality lessons for her students. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.