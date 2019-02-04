Every year hundreds of thousands visit the lake area for recreation or to see the Dam.

A railroad spur provided needed supplies for building Bagnell Dam. Pictured is a railroad crew on May 24, 1931. Bagnell Dam was completed in 1931. Electric service began on Christmas Eve of that year. In the end, the creation of Bagnell Dam touched tens of thousands of lives. Its touch hasn't decreased. Every year hundreds of thousands visit the lake area for recreation or to see the Dam. The ultimate legacy of Bagnell Dam is not the water it holds back, but the current beauty of the area, due mostly to the creation of the dam.