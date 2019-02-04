Through the Patricia Morgan Memorial fund, five educators were awarded scholarships to further their education.

Selected Camdenton educators were awarded scholarships, as they themselves are again students in the classroom seeking masters or higher degrees. The Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, Inc. facilitated a record number of nine scholarship recipients this school year. These experiences in turn bring best practices back into Camdenton’s classrooms and improve education for Camdenton’s students.

Sandra Schaefer received a scholarship from the Natalie Dodd Memorial fund.

Through the Patricia Morgan Memorial fund, five educators were awarded scholarships to further their education. They are: Stacy Armstrong, Teresa Birdsong, Kendra Jobe, Amber Keeney, and Shannon Stoufer.

Additionally, three Camdenton Education Foundation Educator Scholarships were awarded to Amber Keeney, Sharon Moehle, and Tiffany Rogers.

The Camdenton Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit corporation whose purpose is to generate and manage resources to enhance educational opportunities for students and staff in our school district. Three major areas of support are student scholarships, Classroom Impact Grants and educator scholarships. The foundation’s sole fundraiser, Elegant Evening, is April 26. To make reservations, donate and find out more about the Camdenton Education Foundation please visit www.camdentonschools.org, under the community tab.