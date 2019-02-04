Durbin said that prevention and training are important. Being prepared ahead of time is key in preventing child abuse.

The Stewards of Children training will be made up of videos and group discussions, according to Heather Durbin, the Deputy Director at Kids’ Harbor. Stewards of Children is a nationally-recognized training.

According to the Stewards of Children: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Facebook page, the training is “scientifically proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child protective behaviors.”

Durbin recommends anyone who will have a conversation with a child or children come to the training. “People think that this training is restricted to adults in the child care field like counselors or parents,” Durbin said. “But I really think everyone should take this training.”

Durbin said that prevention and training are important. Being prepared ahead of time is key in preventing child abuse. “The Facebook page does a good job explaining what the training does,” Durbin said. “‘Stewards of Children is a prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.’”

Groups, such as churches or child care providers, can participate as well.

Contact Tara Brace at tbrace@kharborcac.org or 573.348.6886 for more information or to sign up. The training is free. Kids’ Harbor Stewards of Children: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention training is Tues., Feb. 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 5717 Chapel Drive, Osage Beach.