Career centers in Eldon and Camdenton work with MORAP to help students with tools, certifications, dual credit and needed uniforms to help get them started on the path of success.

The Eldon School District is living it’s motto….Together We Rise, Family-School-Community. Finding ways to prepare students for life after high school beyond the traditional curriculum and equipping students with skills that will not only improve their quality of life but pay it forward for the entire community are a priority.

Eldon is introducing a new concept to compliment the existing apprenticeship program that was recently implemented, adding a pre-apprenticeship grant to begin the process of working with students in middle school.

In 2018, Eldon, along with Camdenton schools, launched a program under the Missouri Registered Apprenticeship Program. The goal is to place students in training while still in high school to learn trades while also working.

When a student commits to the apprenticeship program, they are establishing loyalty, have a negotiated wage with a reputable employer with an agreed wage progression, and, by mandate of the apprenticeship, one-on-one training from a journeyman or mentor. Some programs also transfer this work into college hours for post-secondary education. Upon completion, the apprentice receives a nationally- and internationally-recognized certification in their occupation, which is transferable across the states. Other benefits include the support of instructors and establishing accountability with employers to hopefully create long-term employees.

The Eldon district plans to take it one step further with their pre-apprenticeship program that will be implemented in the fall of this year under the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Missouri program.

JAG-Missouri is geared toward supporting youth early on in their academic career to overcome barriers to prevent dropping out and become college and career ready.

The nationally recognized program is being used in 29 schools across the state.

Superintendent Matt Davis said the school sees the pre-apprenticeship program as an investment in the individual students who participate in the program and in the community.

“We see students that are poor and we can change their lives,” Davis said.

The district has a large number of students who live at or below the poverty level. A large percentage of the student enrollment is on the free and reduced lunch program. By implementing the pre-apprenticeship, the district hopes to ensure even more students find the road to making a livable wage with employment training and mentoring gained through the school.

“The Eldon School District has worked tremendously hard to prepare students for the future. The Eldon Career Center and Eldon High School have been working together to improve the quality of education for our students. Our academic scores are at an all-time high and our students’ success in student organizations is consistently nationally recognized,” Davis said in a presentation of the pre-apprenticeship proposal that was approved by the district in December of last year. “ However, we know that we must do a better job of connecting certain students with the right businesses in the central Missouri area in order for our students to improve their quality of life. Our vision is to develop a Pre-Apprenticeship Program to help connect our students with local employers. Our program would use the Jobs for Americas Graduates (JAG) curriculum.”

Davis said the district will work with several local employers including major partners Adient and Quaker Windows and Doors.

Adient is an automotive parts manufacturer focused on automotive seating with global operations based in Plymouth, Michigan. As of 2017, Adient was the world's largest auto seat manufacturer and accounted for one-third of global revenue in this sector, providing components for 25 million vehicles. Adient currently employs over 450 people at the Eldon manufacturing site. Quaker Windows and Doors are building a new manufacturing plant in Eldon and will open up hundreds of jobs for the area. The Missouri-owned company currently has a large manufacturing, warehouse and distribution center in Freeburg.

“We will engage these two businesses to provide our students with opportunities for paid internships and apprenticeship programs. Our goal would be that our students would be part of the JAG program in grades 9-12 while also taking classes within their career emphasis,” Davis said. “We believe we will be able to upskill our students and improve their overall career awareness.”

Davis said to accomplish their goal, the district will hire a dedicated Pre-Apprenticeship Coordinator that is able to build relationships with students through a classroom setting throughout the school year. The Pre-Apprenticeship Coordinator would improve the student’s academic and work essential skills through classroom instruction and advising the student on what classes to take at the Eldon Career Center and high school academics. The coordinator would then also coordinate job placement of the students with business. The coordinator would then work with the business and student to make sure the student is successful in the workplace.

About the JAG program:

•The JAG intervention in the Multi-Year Program lasts up to 60 months. Students are recruited in the 8th grade to attend JAG instructional classes during the 9th, 10th, 11th and/or 12th grade and they receive support services for one year following graduation.

•The instructor delivers an array of counseling, employability skills development, career association, job development, and job placement services that will result in either a quality job leading to a career after graduation or enrollment in a postsecondary education and training program.

•The 35-45 students served in the Multi-Year Program normally possess more barriers to success (on average). It is essential for specialists to identify barriers upon entry to the program.

•The JAG National In-School Curriculum, consisting of 87 competency-based modules, provides 870 hours of classroom instruction for those students that stay for the four years of a Multi-Year Program.

•The JAG Program services also include a capstone 12-month follow-up period during which Specialists are actively involved in intensive one-on-one employer marketing and job development activities to identify entry-level job opportunities for students after graduation.

•The instructor assists graduates in the exploration of postsecondary educational opportunities and show them how to navigate the financial aid process to pursue these opportunities.