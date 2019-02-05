The 2,000-square foot health clinic is estimated to be a $3.5-million investment to an undeveloped property on N. Business Route 5.

With construction beginning in March 2018, nearly a year has passed with work being done every day on the new Central Ozarks Medical Facility. Found in Camdenton, the newly built structure is currently having its final touches placed around the interior before completing construction and officially opening to the public on March 25.

The 2,000-square foot health clinic is estimated to be a $3.5-million investment to an undeveloped property on N. Business Route 5. In March 2017, the company received approval for a rezoning request for a half-acre of the property that was initially zoned R-2 Residential and changed to C-2 Highway Commercial.

Todd Bailey, Director of Operations at Central Ozark Medical, says the new building will house medical, dental and behavioral health all under one roof.

With two locations in Camdenton already, the building will see all operations brought together, with the other existing locations being shut down. However, this location will increase employee numbers in Camdenton with eight newly staffed dentists.

Bailey says, among the many new features, the building will house eight dental operatories, state of the art medical equipment, a new digital x-ray machine and more. Construction on the project has been taken care of by Bales Construction.

One aspect of construction that Bailey says was a top priority was to make the building as “green” as possible. To achieve this, he says the interior will have large, open space filled with massive amounts of natural lighting. He says this is intended to promote an “open and healthy environment” for the patients.

Bailey says that the main benefit of building this new location was to condense all of Central Ozark Medicals services to the same building and allow for patients to receive multiple areas of care without having to travel between needs. With services also located in Osage Beach, Bailey says Central Ozark Medical will be only increasing their care availability to lake residents with this addition.

“It will be nice for folks to come to one clinic and get all their needs taken care of,” Bailey said.

March 25 sits as a hard opening, when public will be allowed in the facility and able to schedule appointments. March 22 will mark the date of closure for the other existing facilities. Employees will utilize a soft opening for a week to training on equipment before officially taking appointments with the new equipment. Information for scheduling appointments will come soon as the grand opening comes into view.

In December of 2017, COMC announced it had secured funding for the project that included a $1-million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration,

United States Department of Health and Human Services for construction costs as well as a $250,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to purchase four dental operatories for the new facility.

COMC also received an additional grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for $350,000 in annual funding for dental staffing.