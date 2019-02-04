Do not miss these three things to do this week.

C.O.P.S. Garage Sale

A company-wide indoor garage sale will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the C.O.P.S. National Office at 846 Old South Hwy. 5 in Camdenton Feb. 8-9.

Bridal Cave Vow Renewal

Bridal Cave is hosting free wedding vow renewal in the cave chapel from 9 a.m.-4 p.m Feb. 10. Renew your vows in time for Valentine’s Day. Each couple will receive fresh flowers for the bride from Janine’s Flowers, Lindsey Webster Photography will take a wedding portrait available for download online.

Bridge, Canasta, and More

The Newcomers/Longtimers Club will host Cards and Games at the Golden Corral beginning at 10 a.m Feb. 7. Attendees play bridge, canasta and other board games, by request so if you have a favorite just let us know. You do not need to be an experienced canasta player to attend.