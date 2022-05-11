Vehicles of all makes, models and vintage were parked from the bottom of The Strip to the top of The Strip in one of the best — if not THE best — Magic Dragon Car Shows on record over the weekend\. In addition, thousands of spectators enjoyed the first perfect day of the year strolled up and down The Strip taking in the sights. Here’s a glimpse of what people enjoyed throughout the day and evening. Included during the day was giveaway of a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro by the Daybreak Rotary Club to Julie Ingold.
George Denny photos