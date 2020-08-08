For the past six months I’ve been living as though the boogie man is under the bed. I’m tired of worrying about viruses, elections, schools and why my grocery pickup order is never right.

I’ve made the decision to go shopping. The daughters think I’m slowly losing my mind (which I’m certain is happening but not from being cooped up all spring and summer) and suggested we go out to eat and shop.

The final straw was the announcement this week some of my favorite go-to stores for Black Friday will not be open. I’m sure this will have the same domino effect as school closings and by the time Thanksgiving gets here, it will be online shopping only. I realize this shouldn’t be considered a "problem" with everything that’s happening in the world right now, but I need some sort of an outlet besides chocolate chip cookies.

It’s not that I don’t enjoy online shopping, because I can certainly receive daily cardboard boxes with the best of them – I’m missing the experience of slowly browsing through the aisles of a store.

I’ve tried grocery shopping but between the mask fogging up my glasses and never being able to find Clorox wipes, I decided to order everything online and avoid the frustration.

I’m mentally preparing myself for the holiday season. We couldn’t come together as a family for Easter, and the way it’s going Thanksgiving and Christmas will probably be the same. Again, I realize in the big scheme of things, this shouldn’t be my main concern.

Fortunately the weather has turned cooler (just for a few days I’m sure as it is still August), and for a change of pace I opened the front door so I could hear the birds and our little water fountain. Even though I crave the news cycle, I’ve decided to try to not be such a news junkie, although not having it as a distraction, I constantly think I’m hungry.

I’ll admit to being nervous about eating out and going into a store, but if this goes on for another six months, it’s time to learn to deal with the fear instead of just avoiding it. From the various reports coming from every which way possible, the one common theme seems to be wearing a mask in public is helping.

I have stopped wearing plastic gloves when I go into the post office (which has been my only outing as of late), and sanitize my hands when I get back in the car, again when I get back home and again after I wash my hands. These hands have never looked so old.

At least I still have mowing to entertain myself. The recent rains have kept the grass healthy and I raised the blades so I could be certain to have to mow again soon.

I’ve even thought about offering to mow the neighbors’ grass as it’s the only time I feel completely relaxed and free from COVID.

Going shopping never seemed so stressful. I think I’ll buy some brownie mix.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.