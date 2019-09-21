The Newcomers/Longtimers Club of the Lake of the Ozarks will be holding its 2019-2020 season Kick-Off Party Thursday September 26, from 4-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 5161 Osage Beach Pkwy., in Osage Beach.

Newcomers/Longtimers is an organization composed of approximately 250 women from all over the Lake region. They are not only a social organization with a variety of fun activities each month, but also a charitable one that gives money to local charities and provides scholarships to local schools.

Everyone is welcome to come to the kick-off party and get more information and meet many of the members. More information is also available at http://newcomerslongtimers.com.