What’s growing between your pavers: weeds, moss, even tiny trees? If you answer "all of the above," you’re in the same boat as I was until recently. Seemed like my patio was more vegetation than bricks and I wanted to fix it … fast.

Impatient though I was, I took time to research weed removal methods and choose the best. Read how I got rid of all the weeds between my pavers, the easy, green way.

Methods I rejected

As a home and garden writer, I’m amazed at the plethora of online tips and tricks to solve problems from eliminating weeds between pavers to using up a bumper crop of cucumbers. While some come from reliable sources, I’m pretty sure many recommendations - whether dangerous, ineffective or wildly expensive in proportion to the problem they promise to solve - have never actually been tested by the folks who promote them.

So I turned the tables and rather than recommend methods of getting rid of weeds between pavers without trying them, I rejected certain methods without trying them. You’ll see my logic in a minute.

Get the full article at https://www.networx.com/article/get-rid-of-weeds-between-pavers.