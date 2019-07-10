What started with two people just wanting to ride their personal watercrafts during a slower mid-week day, has turned into an entire group of women who are now spending time together on and off the water. While their main goal is to have fun, their social outings have also helped to support local businesses as well as a handful of charities.

If you ever see a group of PWCs racing down the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks, don’t worry. It’s just the Babes on Waves.

Spotted every Wednesday, this group of 15-or-so women are out to do what they love best — spending time on the Lake.

What started with two people just wanting to ride their personal watercrafts during a slower mid-week day, has turned into an entire group of women who are now spending time together on and off the water. While their main goal is to have fun, their social outings have also helped to support local businesses as well as a handful of charities.

During the winter months, these babes are still meeting up for lunch and at fundraisers to continue networking until boating season arrives.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Bella Donna Salon owner Donna Comelli has gone through three waverunners in her 25 years Lake of the Ozarks. A clear indication that she enjoys riding.

She began going out on Wednesdays, her day off from work, with friend Diana Ryan. One thing led to another and friends-of-friends began showing up and their little group grew from what was known as “Waverunner Wednesdays” to “Babes on Waves.“

Facial Designs owner Cathy Hamil takes off of work on Wednesdays to ride shotgun with Donna and loves her BOW name “Chatty Cathy.” All of the members have a designated nickname such as Daredevil Diana, Go Fast Debbie and Dippy Zippy.

Since three of the women still slalom ski, they might even hit a cove to show off their skills or to race their PWCs with one another. Celebrating birthdays are a big deal, usually involving cans of silly string and the occasional piñata.

“It is an unexpected pleasure how much we’ve bonded, and the friendships we’ve made through this experience” Diana Ryan said.

Rain or Shine

Each week they plan where to meet up, picking a different waterfront bar or restaurant to have lunch. And usually one with a pool so they continue soaking up the sun. Since the women live in homes spanning the one and 28-mile marker that is usually where they are seen most often.

“We love the water and each other but it’s also nice to give to the community and support all area businesses,” Donna Comelli said.

Even on rainy Wednesdays, the group still goes out. It just might be by boat that day.

This special bond continues to grow with new members showing up on their PWCs to ride.

Donna says there is only one requirement — “you’ve got to be able to keep up.”