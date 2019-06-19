Get help with a weight management class and support group at Lake Regional Health System. The class is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Lake Regional Hospital in the third floor conference rooms.

Would you feel better if you could lose weight and keep it off? Get help with a weight management class and support group at Lake Regional Health System. The class is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Lake Regional Hospital in the third floor conference rooms.

The class will last an hour and a half and cover nutrition habits; healthy cooking, including recipe modifications; physical activity; and tracking, monitoring and apps. Dietitians and an exercise physiologist will present the information. The cost is $30.

Participants who complete the class are invited to a free monthly weight management support group. The support group, led by a Lake Regional dietitian, will provide more tips for success, as well as a chance to weigh in for continued motivation. Registration for the class is required. Visit lakeregional.com/WeightClass to register, or call 573-348-8364 for more information. The $30 fee is due at the start of class; please bring cash or a check.

