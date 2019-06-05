Lake Regional Pediatrician Jason Hagely, M.D., now provides appointments twice a month at Lake Regional Clinic – Iberia, located at 2333 Highway 17.

Dr. Hagely is board certified in general pediatrics. He cares for children from birth through adolescence, providing well visits and care for general pediatric illnesses and concerns. His primary location is Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, located at 416 S. Maple St.

Dr. Hagely joined Lake Regional in 2017. He completed medical school at the University of Toledo in Ohio and completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Missouri.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hagely in Iberia, call the Iberia clinic at 573-793-6900.