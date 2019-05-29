In 2018, there were 703 recalls, including for crackers, lettuce, cereal, ice cream and various meats. Food recalls have increased by 10 percent in the last five years and have more than doubled in the last decade, according to a January 2019 report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. The Center for Disease Control estimates that 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and three die from food poisoning each year.

It seems like there is a food recall every week, and the affected foods range widely. In 2018, there were 703 recalls, including for crackers, lettuce, cereal, ice cream and various meats. Food recalls have increased by 10 percent in the last five years and have more than doubled in the last decade, according to a January 2019 report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. The Center for Disease Control estimates that 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and three die from food poisoning each year.

Bacteria are all around us — in soil, on our bodies, on animals, on things we touch and inside our gastrointestinal tract. Most bacteria are beneficial to us, and only a few cause harm. The most common harmful bacteria are campylobacter, clostridium, E. coli, listeria, salmonella and staphylococcus. But how do bacteria get in our food? The three most common sources of contamination are:

1. Animals. The intestines of healthy animals contain bacteria that are harmful to humans. E. coli is one such bacteria. During slaughter, if the contents of the intestines come in contact with the meat, the bacteria can be transferred. Water used to grow fruits or vegetables also can be contaminated by animal feces.

2. Food handling. Unwashed hands are loaded with bacteria, especially after a trip to the bathroom, and lots of hands touch food. Farm workers, processing plants, servers and consumers all handle the food we eat and could spread germs. Cross contamination, or putting cooked food where raw food has been, is common as well.

3. Food storage. Food stored at the wrong temperature or left too long at room temperature causes bacteria to multiply quickly.

Most food recalls happen for one of three reasons: 1) bacterial contamination, such as salmonella or listeria, 2) an undeclared allergen, for example a label that omits listing nuts or dairy when these are present, and 3) a foreign material, such as plastic, glass or metal pieces that have gotten into the food.

But more food recalls does not necessarily mean that our food is less safe. Rather, the increase could be from improvements in detecting contaminated food. Companies are getting more aggressive with issuing voluntary recalls, in part to avoid legal action should contamination occur. Physicians and the public are better at reporting instances of possible food poisoning. There also have been improvements in pathogen detection and risk technology. However, the increase in food packaging automation in food packaging may be contributing to more misleading labels and more foreign materials from machines. Also, suppliers ship ingredients to many different companies, so if a supplier issues a recall, it can affect dozens of seemingly unrelated products.

Several organizations oversee and issue food recalls and remove products from the market. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is responsible for the safety of meat, poultry and some egg products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for the safety of all other foods, including domestic and imported foods and pet foods. When a foodborne illness occurs, state departments contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which then contacts the FDA or FSIS. Additionally, manufacturers oversee their products and issue voluntary recalls based on in-house inspections and safety checks.

Keep aware of food recalls by following Foodsafety.gov on Facebook or Twitter, or sign up for its RSS feed to receive automatic alerts. You should also take food safety in your own hands by practicing safe food handling. Wash your hands frequently when handling food. Cook your foods to proper temperatures, and make sure you are storing your food at appropriate temperature, both before and after cooking.

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D., is a dietitian in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo.