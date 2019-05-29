Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that encourages members of the general public to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Do you know what to do in the event of a serious injury? The first five minutes after an injury could mean the difference between life and death. Come and learn bleeding control techniques for everything from accidents at home to large-scale disasters at Stop the Bleed, a free training scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Lake Regional Hospital.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that encourages members of the general public to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Lake Regional’s Trauma nurse coordinator, Mariah Swinker, R.N., will teach participants techniques to control life-threatening bleeding.

“Stop the Bleed training prepares people to help in mass casualty incidents, as well as in situations where only a few or even just one person is injured — for example, in a car accident, boating accident, knife laceration, power tool accident or lawn mower accident,” Swinker said.

The program at Lake Regional is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Visitlakeregional.com/stopthebleed to register, or call 573-348-8222 for more information. Attendees will have the option of purchasing trauma first aid kits at a reduced cost of $35. These kits are available atbleedingcontrol.org for $69.

Stop the Bleed also will be offered at the hospital Aug. 13.

Lake Regional offers a variety of educational programming throughout the year, including health talks on arthritis, diabetes, heart attack and stroke. Several health fairs and screenings also are held annually throughout the lake area. For information on upcoming events, visit lakeregional.com/events.