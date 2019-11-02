Take a trip late fall in Missouri to one of several available destinations with the Missouri State Parks Civil War Passport. The program is sponsored by Fry’s Lyon Foundation, a historical society promoting arts, culture, and humanities. The closest site to the lake area is the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City.

There are eight sites to visit in the Civil War Passport program, with 39 stamp locations. Participants can get their passports stamped for each location at the state park sites.

After completing all site visits, you will receive a certificate of completion from Fry’s Lyon Foundation.

Located inside the capitol rotunda, the museum is a popular visit for touring school groups. German exhibits detailing many of our ancestral roots are especially exciting, such as unusual musical instruments of the era, food preparation techniques, and textile production. There is also interesting information relating to slave introduction to Missouri and the ensuing fights over such during the civil war years. Don't forget to look up while walking through the rotunda, some of the most beautiful artwork in the state can be found on the ceilings.

The Missouri Veterans Gallery honors the state’s soldiers dating back to 1835. Artifacts relating to the Civil War era are on display, and make for some interesting viewing and reading.

The Missouri State Museum is open Monday-Friday from 7am to 5pm. Saturday and Sunday hours are 8am to 5pm.

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is the next closest location to the lake area. Currently, the site is presenting an exhibit titled “Before The Fort.” The program details life before the civil war, leading into, and during the era. Focusing on the Native American tribes of the area, the exhibit details their vibrant trade system, and how life changed for them in the years leading up to the highly divisive civil war. The exhibit ends October 31st, and transitions into the next display for November and December titled “Remembering the Past.” The new exhibit will highlight awards and artifacts given to veterans of the indian and civil war battles, and detail the efforts to protect the site. The Battle of Pilot Knob occurred on September 27, 1864, just outside Pilot Knob in Iron County, Missouri at Fort Davidson. Confederate troops from Arkansas numbering 12,000 plundered through Missouri with intent to capture St. Louis. Fort Davidson was a tempting target for the confederate army, and they proceeded to bomb the fortress. The fort occupied a strong defensive position, with hexagonal walls nine feet high and ten feet thick, surrounded by a dry moat nine feet deep. They came again the next day and continued their attack on the Union army fortress. The Union army slipped through a gap in the southern army lines. On the third day, the Confederate army found the useless fort unoccupied, gave up on the takeover, and left intending to attack Jefferson City next.

The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site is located in southeast Missouri at 118 E. Maple St., Pilot Knob. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The other six passport parks in the program are the Battle of Lexington, Battle of Island Mound at Butler, Battle of Carthage, Battle of Hunter-Dawson at New Madrid, Battle of Belmont, and the Battle of Athens at Revere.

