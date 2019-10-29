Looking for something frightening to do for Halloween? Here are a few events happening at the Lake you won’t want to miss. In case of inclement weather, many places will move festivities indoors. Happy haunting!

Halloween with Firefighters October 31

The third annual Halloween Spooktacular will be from 5-8:30 p.m. at Mid-County Fire Protection District headquarters in Camdenton. Stop by the fire department and visit with firefighters, check out the trucks and pick up some candy.

Hy-Vee Hallow October 31

For just $2/child, you’ll walk away with a bag full of candy at this annual trick or treating event benefiting the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp. At the Hy-Vee Hollow Trick or Treating Maze, local businesses sponsor a booth and pass out goodies for kids from 3-6 p.m. Cost is $2 per child to enter the maze.

Spook Night October 31, 5-7 p.m.

Costumed characters from the Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be passing out candy at the Sunrise Beach Community Center for Halloween Spook Night.

Trunk or Treat Events October 31

Several local churches and venues will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat events by passing out candy, and in some cases, free food. Here are a few happening on Halloween in the area: Kent Memorial Church in Sunrise Beach from 5-7 p.m.; Peace Lutheran Church in Greenview from 4-6:30 p.m.; Eldon Upper Elementary from 6-8 p.m.