Wing Fest at Regalia Hotel, Wing Fest at Regalia Hotel and 34th annual Turkey Festival

Wing Fest at Regalia Hotel

WingFest will be held at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center from 5-7 p.m. on September 25. Sample chicken wings from local restaurants as they compete for best wings. Cost is $10 per person in advance or $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Pumpkin Chunkin’ Palooza

The annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ Palooza will be held at Ozarks Amphitheater from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on September 28. Event activities include food and beverage vendors, a pie eating contest, local artisans, Trebuchet demonstrations, face painting, petting zoo, bounce houses, corn pit, a pirate and magic show and other entertainment. Proceeds benefit several lake area charities. For more information, go to www.pumkinchunkinpalooza.com.

34th annual Turkey Festival

The 34th annual Turkey Festival will be held in downtown Eldon on September 28 with entertainment, food and activities all day. The day starts with a 5K and vendors will line downtown with homemade crafts, food, and other merchandise for sale. A parade, beer garden and children’s carnival will be available. For more information, go to www.eldonchamber.com.