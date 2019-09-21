Check out boats at the Heartland Classic Boat Rendezvous or a boat show at Captain Ron's

Classic boats to be showcased at the Heartland Classic Boat Rendezvous

See a variety of classic boats (like this one pictured) on display during the Heartland Classics Classic Boat Rendezvous Sept. 29 at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

The Show will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and is free to participate and to attend. For more information, go to the Facebook event page or email engstrom.mark@yahoo.com.

Three-day boat show held at Captain Ron’s

In the market for a new or pre-owned boat? Or just want to look around and see what’s out there? The cooler temps and end-of-season pricing are two great reasons to attend the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association Fall Boat Show.

Held at Captain Ron’s at the 34.5-mile marker or Sunrise Beach by land, this show will have a variety of boats, boating-related gear and merchandise, and vendors all in one place.

Hours are Friday, September 20 from 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, September 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, and free for those ages 12 and under. For more information, go to www.OzarkBoatShow.com or call 573-480-2300.