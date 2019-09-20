There are four dart boards and a couple of televisions around the room. One Sunday a month a dart tournament is held and every Wednesday there is a blind draw dart tournament. Karaoke is on Saturdays, and on Tuesday nights either trivia or bingo is played.

After spending 19 years in retail Stacey Martin decided to purchase a restaurant. Located about a mile from her house, Stacey noticed a For Sale sign on a restaurant located by the Camdenton Square and decided to look into it. It became official in March 2018 when she closed on the property.

Her son, who is stationed in the military, came up with the name Scuttlebutt — a Navy term for gossip or rumors. The one-room bar and restaurant has a simple menu which completely changed when Stacey took over. People seem to enjoy the broasted chicken dinner, cooked under pressure until the skin comes out crispy yet moist inside. Another popular item is the Pork Tenderloin Basket, a 7-ounce, hand-cut and hand-breaded pork tenderloin cooked until golden brown.

Once a week chef Eric Cross comes up with specials which runs the gamut when it comes to options. Whether it is a Korean beef dish or a reuben, regulars love the experiments he comes up with in the kitchen, especially the burgers. Often knock-offs from fast food restaurants and other popular chains, they are full of flavor and are fun ways to enjoy more than just your typical burger and fries. Diners have enjoyed the Scuttlebutt Bomber (similar to White Castle’s sliders) as well as their version of a Big Mac.

Behind the bar, Dawn has been bartending at this location for the last 12 years. She serves up a popular drink called the Scuttlebutt Shot made with Spanish liquor and heavy cream, which comes in a tiny beer mug. It’s not unusual to see a lunch crowd buy a round.

The restaurant rolls out a select menu from 7-11 p.m. but it still has plenty of options including a number of appetizers as well as a few baskets and sandwiches. First responders receive a discount on food.

Be on the lookout for the pig light. When illuminated (once or twice a month) that means they are serving pulled pork or brisket, but for a limited time only.

Scuttlebutt Bar & Grill

91 E US-54, Camdenton

Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (or later on Saturday), Sunday 12-7 p.m.

Closed Mondays