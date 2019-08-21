The festivities will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by a barbecue buffet and live music. One More Shot, a local five-piece classic country band, will provide the entertainment. All proceeds from the Denim & Diamonds Ball will benefit cancer services at Lake Regional.

Tickets are on sale now for the Lake Regional Auxiliary’s Denim & Diamonds Ball taking place Saturday, Oct. 5, at Regalia Hotel in Lake Ozark. The ball is open to the community, and individual tickets are $75.

“This year’s ball will be the most welcoming yet,” said Auxiliary member Jayne Brown, who is an event co-chair, along with Auxiliary member Jeanne Harshman and Lake Regional Emergency Services director Amy Funderburk. “We want to encourage everyone to come and have fun.”

The festivities will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by a barbecue buffet and live music. One More Shot, a local five-piece classic country band, will provide the entertainment.

All proceeds from the Denim & Diamonds Ball will benefit cancer services at Lake Regional.

Throughout the years, the ball has raised more than $2 million for Lake Regional Health System, benefitting Cardiac Services, Emergency Department, Family Birth Center, Surgery and more.

Sponsorship packages are available ranging from $500 to $10,000. All sponsors will receive preferred seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Terri Hall at 573-348-8153 or visit LakeRegionalHospitalBall.com. To learn more about the Lake Regional Hospital Auxiliary, visit lakeregional.com/volunteers.