Although the Missouri State Fair is worth the trip just to spend the day wandering the fairgrounds …. there’s plenty of other events in and around Sedalia that make it the perfect getaway for a day or even a weekend. An outing to Sedalia can include a visit to the Sedalia Katy Depot, the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art and Bothwell Lodge.

In addition to the fair, Sedalia hosts the annual Pow Wow Festival and the Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival.

The Missouri State Fair is the perfect time to plan a visit with plenty of family activities. The fair opens on Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 18. The fair features a full line up of grandstand entertainment, a huge carnival midway for those seeking thrills and plenty of agriculture exhibits.

Wandering around the fairgrounds can be a full day of fun.

Stop by the Budweiser Stage and enjoy free live entertainment at the Fair. The Budweiser Stage has daily live entertainment featuring artists and bands that will have you singing and dancing along.

The Missouri State Fair Homegrown Singer Contest is something fairgoers won’t want to miss.

Located in the Budweiser Tent, the live singing competition brings loads of fun family entertainment. Singers from all over the state will compete in this exciting vocal talent event.

Let's Talk Livestock and Barnyard Storytime are back!! Both events are Fair-Favorites for fairgoers of ALL ages! Let's Talk Livestock, brings the animals and Missouri 4-H and Missouri FFA Association exhibitors out of the barns to provide demonstrations about their livestock exhibits that they have brought to the Fair. You will be able to find these sessions at various locations around the fairgrounds throughout the Fair.

Barnyard Story Time, sponsored by, is held by the Children's Barnyard, and provides the perfect opportunity for families to sit down for a bit and listen to a barnyard story ready by our State Fair youth exhibitors.

Grab a seat and enjoy the shows at the McDonald's Kids Stage each day of the Fair! Great entertainment for you and your kids like Professor Newton Super Science Game Show and DANCE Spectacular Productions, Inc. - "Chicago Honey Bear Dancers"! Join us at 2 pm each day for our Kids Contests - kids of all ages are welcome to join in.

Founded in 1860, Sedala saw rapid growth due to the railroad, which continued into the next century and is still part of the city to this day. By the 1940s, Sedalia saw the construction of the Sedalia Glider Base, which later changed to Whiteman Air Force Base, the home of the stealth bomber. If you're lucky, you can catch a glimpse of the infamous "wing-shaped" aircraft when you visit!

Much of this history can be found at the Pettis County Museum, which boasts a collection of relics that cover the rich history of the region. Additionally, more history can be found at the Pettis County Courthouse, which has a number of murals painted by St. Louis artist Barbara Manes Campbell, depicting the region's history.

If museums are your thing, be sure to stop by the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art! Hosted on the campus of State Fair Community College, this museum boasts a world-class collection of contemporary art from the likes of Andy Warhol, Dale Chihuly and Louise Bourgeois.

And for when you get tired of walking around, you can hop in your car and cruise the Downtown Sedalia Historic District to see facades from a previous age. While you're there, you can check out some of the unique Sedalia culture or do a bit of shopping and stop off for dinner at one of the many restaurants. There’s some great antiquing to be found in Sedalia.

Things not to miss

The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site

Located at 19349 Bothwell State Park Road

Summer Hours

April 1- September 15

Monday, Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

No tours on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art

3201 West 16th Street

Open Tuesday through Friday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Admission is free

The Sedalia Katy Depot

600 East 3rd Street

Open April 1 - December 31

Monday through Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$1 per person, free parking

Katy Trail

Whether you are a bicyclist, walker, equestrian, nature lover, or history buff, 225 miles of the Katy Trail State Park offer opportunities for recreation, a place to enjoy nature, and an avenue to discover the past.

• Katy Depot Welcome Center at Mile Marker 227

• The Missouri State Fairgrounds at Mile Marker 229

Missouri State Fair State Fairgrounds

From 1901 to today, the Missouri State Fair has been a barometer of the state’s economic health and a documentary of the history of Missouri agriculture.

When you go …

Visitsedalia.com has lots of ideas of things to do, shopping and places to eat.

Information courtesy of visitsedaliamo.com and Missouri State Fair