Watercolor artist Shelly Reeves Smith will be featuring her work at Country Crossroads in Osage Beach from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. This nationally-acclaimed artist is recognized for her illustrations of home and garden on calendars and prints.

Shelly grew up in Osage Beach and graduated from Camdenton in 1984. She began her career in 1988 when she co-founded a greeting card company with two friends. She’s also the illustrator of numerous cookbooks with local Roxie Kelley.

“When I was 9, I remember visiting long-time Lake resident, Alma Bates, who also lived along Highway 54 just west of Highway KK,” Shelly said. “Her beautiful front yard garden was featured in a Hallmark calendar in the mid-70s. That garden (and its sweet gardener) planted the seed for the art I do today.”

Shelly has won the “Louie” award, recognizing the greeting card industry’s best, for top greeting card. She graciously accepted the award in New York City.

Shelly is a woman of many talents, and is also a member of the very popular bluegrass group, Lonesome Road, as a vocalist and bass player. She was a performer in the Denny Hilton Country Shindig in Osage Beach for many years where she was the vocalist and played piano and bass.

Shelly graduated from Drury University in 1988 with a bachelor’s in Studio Art. “A degree I would never have without the generous scholarships from Lake area individuals and organizations,” she said. Shelly graduated Suma Cum Laude and was Outstanding Senior Woman.

She moved to Kansas City after college and went into advertising and graphic design. She started working with business partners to slowly build the Among Friends business, producing cards and other stationery and taking them to gift shows.

“We are so thrilled to share Shelly’s talents that beautify homes with a function and grace hearts to all who view her artwork,” Selynn Barbour, owner of Country Crossroads, said. “She is a beautiful person inside and out. We truly hope the community will turn out to support our local lady!”

“I love visiting Country Crossroads and seeing Selynn and her family. In fact, the drawing table I use every day in my studio was bought there,” Shelly said.