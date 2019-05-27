The summer feeling is here, and with it a unique collection of concerts — many of which will take place outside. Here’s a few options for starting off your summer music slate:

June 4 Ani DiFranco at Rose Park No word can describe DiFranco like “legend.” Indie-folk pioneer, unapologetically honest songwriter, activist and now memoirist, DiFranco has spent the last 25-plus years carving a truly unique path. With Diane Patterson. 7 p.m.; $25. www.thebluenote.com.

June 6 Stephen Marley at Rose Park For more than a decade, Bob Marley’s son has offered his take on the family sound, blending reggae with hip-hop and other popular sounds. Marley’s debut, 2007’s “Mind Control,” earned him a Grammy and he has invited the likes of Mos Def, Wale, Pitbull and members of his famous family to collaborate on his records. With Mystic Marley. 7 p.m.; $25 to $26.

June 13 The Record Company at Rose Park Drawing on a sound that shows off its love for blues, country, gospel and gritty rock ‘n’ roll, this Grammy-nominated Los Angeles band finds itself a perfect fit for all sorts of musical company. The band has opened for everyone from John Mayer to Buddy Guy and Social Distortion without missing a beat. With Buffalo Gospel. 7 p.m.; $20.

June 16 Larkin Poe at Rose Park The Lovell sisters — Rebecca and Megan — create a hard-charging but ultimately crowd-pleasing sound, weaving every bit of their Georgia upbringing into a 21st-century brand of Southern rock. Sibling harmonies sit atop searing guitars and pop-infused grooves. 6 p.m.; $18 to $20.

June 19 Teddy and the Rough Riders at Cafe Berlin This Nashville outfit has grabbed the coveted ears of Jack White, releasing music on the guitar legend’s Third Man Records. The band chases the sort of country influences its name and hometown might suggest; but, in a truly multifaceted manner, it also folds in elements of 1970s soul and soft-spoken indie rock. With Emily Nemmi. 9 p.m.; $10. www.cafeberlincomo.com.

June 20 Beth Bombara and Rebekah Rolland at Rose Music Hall Don’t let this bill fly under your radar: Rose pairs two terrific songwriters from two highly underrated music towns. St. Louis’ own Bombara continually reinvents herself by degrees, finding new shades of a classic Americana sound and delivering subtly devastating lyrical punches. Hailing from Tucson, Arizona, Rolland has applied her exquisite talents in service of the indie-bluegrass band Run Boy Run as well as her own quietly soulful solo material. 7:30 p.m.; $6. www.rosemusichall.com.

