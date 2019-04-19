Cage the Elephant, “Social Cues” (RCA) Gritty yet accessible, this band of Grammy-winning rockers make down-and-dirty blues for folks with pop-music tastes on their fifth record — which includes a collaboration with Beck.

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You” (Nice Life/Atlantic) If the early singles are any indication, the latest from the Twin Cities-based rapper and singer is a strong contender for album of the year. Songs such as the title track and “Juice” reinforce Lizzo’s flair for drama, genre digressions and deep, meaningful things to say.

Sad Planets, “Akron, Ohio” (Tee Pee) The latest project from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney — this time a pairing with veteran rock singer John Petkovic — explores the darker edges of the garage-rock sound that has propelled Carney’s day job into the rock stratosphere.

Sunn O, “Life Metal” (Southern Lord) With the aid of maverick producer Steve Albini, these Seattle stalwarts offer up a new collection that lives on the more ambient, atmospheric side of metal. Allowing their compositions to expand and contract, the four songs here clock in at a total length of nearly 70 minutes.