I never read Bob Woodward’s 1984 book “Wired: The Short Life & Fast Times of John Belushi,” because everyone I knew who had read it warned me off. Nor did I see the 1989 Larry Peerce-directed film “Wired,” for the same reason.



I don’t regret either of those decisions, as I’ve never been what you’d call a big fan of Belushi. I loved that he could make me laugh out loud and cringe uncomfortably in equal measure, and the range of his talent - outlandish comic, terrific singer, capable actor - really impressed me. But he also sometimes grated on me, went too far over the top, seemed to be straining to be the funniest part of this or that skit.



But after seeing R.J. Cutler’s documentary “Belushi” ... no, I haven’t become a born-again devotee, but I have gained insight and understanding of his individuality, what pushed him forward and held him back, how he was shaped by both comedy and tragedy.



In all honesty, some of the film’s old “SNL” skits featuring him, and many of the clips from “Animal House” and “The Blues Brothers” now induced everything from chortling to guffawing in me.



Made up of old audio interviews, home movies, photos, voice-over memories, some stylized animation, and the afore-mentioned clips, the film is, as Cutler puts it, “an oral history, told in the words of first-person participants ... of John as a performer and a human being.”



There’s a long list of those participants. Among the most outspoken of them - telling of the love and admiration, and the frustration and concern they felt for Belushi - are Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Carrie Fisher, John Landis, Anne Beatts and Lorne Michaels. The best and most heartfelt stories come from his brother Jim and from his wife Judy.



Cutler goes in and out of telling the story chronologically and just letting it jump around in time, throwing in a (sometimes animated) flashback now and then. It opens with a segment of Belushi’s 1975 “SNL” screen test (Those eyebrows! Wow!), jumps up to the 1978 concert premiere of Belushi and Aykroyd as The Blues Brothers in Los Angeles, cuts to his wonderfully eccentric 1977 “SNL” bit “Little Chocolate Donuts,” then segues to the still grossly hilarious food-related scene in 1978’s “Animal House,” when he calmly says to a tableful of students, “See if you can guess what I am now.”



There are also scenes of Belushi off-stage, enjoying or sometimes just dealing with, life. In the mix of different people talking, we learn about his ever-serious dad, an Albanian immigrant; about his high school sweetheart and later wife Judy (his total love for her is related in hand-written letters that are read, off-camera, by Bill Hader in a loose Belushi imitation); his meteoric rise through the Chicago improv group Second City; and his introduction to and loss of control over the drugs that would eventually take his life.



When “Belushi” does shift into chronology mode, which it keeps for the majority of its running time, it has a wild and freewheeling mood and flow to it. Yet at the same time, is telling a tightly structured, entertaining, informative, harrowing story. Second City jump-started him, “SNL” gained him national fame, “Animal House” turned him into a star, and The Blues Brothers made all of his dreams come true.



But, says, Judy Belushi, who tried so hard to keep him grounded, “He didn’t know how to relate to people.” Except to her, the love of his life. Nor, it’s explained near the end, how to control his bad habits, nor, it’s suggested, how to deal with sobriety when he managed, for a while, to clean up his act.



The film has a terribly sad ending. Belushi died at the age of 33, due to an overdose of cocaine and heroin. But he made it possible for so many fans to call so many different bits or characters he came up with their favorite. Now, having thought about him, and written this piece, I’ve seen the light and become a fan. My favorite Belushi movie moment is his straight-faced delivery of the “Blues Brothers” line, “Bring me four fried chickens and a Coke.” Yes, it’s in the documentary.



“Belushi” premieres on Showtime on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.



“Belushi”

Written and directed by R.J. Cutler

With John Belushi and a whole bunch of people who were close to him

Not rated