Jill Orr swears that, some 1150 pages ago, she knew one — and only one detail — about her mystery series that came to span four books: the who in whodunit.

“The only thing I ever knew about the entire series was what happened to Riley’s grandfather,” Orr said of the mystery which motivates her heroine, Riley Ellison.

Four books ago, starting with 2017’s “The Good Byline,” the Columbia author introduced readers to Ellison, a well-intentioned, fledgling journalist in her early twenties. Ellison’s obsession with obituaries, nose for trouble and two left feet led her into danger, humiliation and vindication as she chased other stories down other rabbit holes on her way to solving the mysterious death of her beloved grandfather.

That revelation reverberates through “The Full Scoop,” Orr’s new book and the likely conclusion to Riley’s story. Ellison answers the question burning a hole in her heart — and navigates a few more sticky situations in the process.

Writing the series, Orr never plotted her points, allowing other twists, turns and revelations to come to her much as they would arrive to her audience. But she knew the end, or at least the hinge on which the end swung, from the beginning. Getting Riley there was more than half the fun.

To faithful readers three books in, wringing their hands over Riley’s fate, Orr has a simple message: “Trust me. I love Riley too, and I think it’s going to be OK.”

Life has been more than just OK for Ellison — and for Orr — in the last four years. The author noted that she and her protagonist have traveled along parallel tracks, growing together in self-confidence.

Compared by Booklist to the heroines of authors Janet Evanovich and Kyra Davis, Riley started the series on uneasy footing. By Orr’s design, she was on the starting block to self-discovery, as so many of us are in our early twenties. Four books later, she is well on her way to knowing who she is and who she’ll be, Orr said.

Millennial readers approach Orr to say they see themselves in Riley’s cycle of stumbling, falling and trying again. Orr credits that authenticity, in part, to a receptive antenna and attention span that tunes into culture created by people of all ages. Writing Riley, she also stepped back into previous pairs of her own shoes.

“I really remember being 23, 24, 25 and I think there is a universality of that experience, being on the precipice of the rest of your life,” she said. “It’s a fraught time, but it’s also exciting and hopeful and scary. ... I remember that so vividly.”

Orr is now a more fully realized version of that former self. Her life as a prospective author began with little experience and few connections, she admitted. Trying to land another, as-yet-unpublished work, she queried more than 100 agents.

“There was no reason to believe it was ever going to work out, but my kids were watching and I was stubborn,” Orr said. “I was fortunate to have the time to be able to dedicate to just sending another letter — every time a rejection came in, I tried to send one or two more.”

Coming into her own, she discovered a sweet spot between mystery and good humor, leavening the perils Riley faces with comic relief. Orr’s voice, and attention to detail, resonated with a surprisingly diverse audience, she said. Men in their fifties and sixties praised her portrait of a newsroom, while young teen girls found a new hero in Riley.

Other types of novels appeal to Orr; she’s considering trying her hand at a romantic comedy or an epistolary novel — the hallmarks of her mysteries includes hilarious interludes in the form of written correspondence. In the very near future, she will bend her sense of humor into observations about generation gaps. Her nonfiction book, “How to Not Be Old (Even If You Are),” will launch in November. A collaboration with illustrator Kate Wong, the book represents a “modern take on middle age.”

“It just makes fun of everybody. ... No one is spared,” Orr said.

Riley Ellison is free to live her life off the page, though Orr said she and her publisher love the character so much they keep appending every final word with “for now.” If this really is the end of the road for Ellison, Orr’s chin is lifted high, knowing she was faithful to her character.

“There’s an emptiness to it, but I told Riley’s story,” she said. “Part of the author’s job is when to say ‘the end.’ ... Time to put the period on the end of the sentence.”

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com 573-815-1731