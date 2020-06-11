This week, we take a brief overview of three very good, very different records from, respectively, folk icons, wonderful indie-rock weirdos and a band that should be one of the biggest in the world.

Indigo Girls, “Look Long” (Rounder) Amy Ray and Emily Saliers deliver their first studio album in five years, alternating insistent folk-rockers with quieter, groove-oriented numbers. The duo’s signature harmonies are the stitching which unites each sonic thread.

Subtle reinventions — like the buoyant, pulsating “Howl at the Moon” or roadhouse rocker “Change My Heart” — distinguish themselves without distracting from what makes the group recognizable.

Elsewhere, a tune like “When We Were Writers” is a worthy addition to the group’s lyrical canon, beautifully threading the needles between nostalgia and present-tense concerns. “Country Radio” explores the tension between a love for the small-town life and a growing awareness of the narrator’s sexual identity: “But as far as these songs will take me / Is as far as I’ll go / I’m just a gay kid in a small town / Who loves country radio.”

Key tracks: The title track, “When We Were Writers,” “KC Girl”

Deerhoof, “Future Teenage Cave Artists” (Joyful Noise) On their fifteenth album, the stalwart indie-rockers approximate the sound of making a great pop record, taking it apart and then putting it back together in gloriously askew fashion.

Satomi Matsuzaki’s voice floats, both urgent and angelic, over a strange sort of 21st-chamber music, with rhythmic phases resembling the movement of tides, instruments going in and out of tune and moving parts cohering and pulling apart. The music here challenges and maddens, yes, but in the best sort of way — giving listeners dozens of entry and focal points.

Key tracks: The title track, “Sympathy for the Baby Boo,” “‘Farewell’ Symphony”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, “Sideways to New Italy” (Sub Pop) Any day now, this Australian quintet should become one of the biggest bands on the planet. On its second LP — the band has also released several EPs — Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever furthers its charismatic amalgam of New Wave and modern indie-rock. These songs jingle and jangle, zig and zag their way right into your head and heart.

From opener “The Second of the First,” the band is off and running, writing the sort of 3-4 minute song pop music has always prized, while suffusing these songs with just the right amount of both melancholy and light. Once those few minutes are up, you can’t imagine the song sounding any other way.

Key tracks: “The Second of the First,” “She’s There,” “The Only One”

