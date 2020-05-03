I could not think of a better way to start my International Jazz Day – celebrated April 30 in 190 countries on every continent – than by listening to “Without Deception,” released on bassist Dave Holland’s Dare2 label.

Not to get into coronavirus politics, even though Holland, pianist Kenny Barron and drummer Johnathan Blake recorded this trio session last mid-August, likely adding the title during that time – I couldn’t help but think, “Did these guys come up with ‘Without Deception’ as an antithetical antidote and countermeasure to the ongoing content of daily COVID-19 briefings?”

Nah. They couldn’t be THAT prescient, could they?

Then, again, they are extremely talented. For starters, when you talk about Barron and Holland, there’s not much – musically speaking – they can’t do. Both are true modern and present-day masters; it became official first for Barron in 2010 and Holland seven years later when the National Endowment of the Arts respectively named them as such.

Six years ago, or something akin to that, Barron and Holland teamed up for “The Art of the Conversation:” a sensational duo recording that calls the term “impeccable” to mind. Barron, for his part, has another duo title called “People Time” which marked saxophonist Stan Getz’s final recording. Initially released as a two-CD set, two decades later Verve issued the complete March 1991 sessions as a seven-CD edition. That, too, represented one version of what the apex of this art form’s intimate interaction can deliver.

At the time, Scott Yanow, veteran critic (as did many others) raved about the multiple-night engagement captured during a week’s residency at Monmontre, Copenhagen’s venerable jazz club. Said Yanow: "None of the 14 performances are less than great.”

“Without Deception” is kind of like that. None of the 10 selections on this trio CD are anything less than great.

Johnathan Blake, who happens to be one of my favorite drummer-percussionists, comprises the third member here. He’s always tasteful; his ever-dutiful-listening approach on the bandstand or, as he is here, in the studio, is again fully on display and again raises him to “musician’s musician” status. That’s a good thing – a very good thing. He would have to be playing alongside and interfacing with these two musician-giants who, with Barron at 76 years old and Holland at 73, “out-age” Blake, 43, chronologically speaking, by a generation and a half. Not musically, however; Blake measurably adds to the proceedings; that’s how talented he has become, how talented he is.

“Without Deception” is a remarkable document, and for many reasons. First there’s the musicianship; not that you take each of these three’s technical capabilities for granted, but, you might as well. I know that when I first laid eyes on the recording and saw the personnel, it’s as if it popped out of its trifold and jumped into my computer tower’s CD player (Yes, I still have one, thank you). That, too, is a good thing.

While there have been many, many recordings that house complete command and technical prowess of each participant, a recording still has to come together musically; this one does.

Keep in mind, the piano trio format essentially is like throwing Barron a batting practice fastball. He eats piano trio dates for breakfast; it’s just a question of whether the selections house all the components for him to put his pianistic stroke – from tremendous subtlety to powerhouse percussiveness – on display. “Without Deception” sure does that.

Barron’s compositional contributions here includes his bouncy, rhythmic Brazilian-flavored “Porto Allegre,” which serves as the opener. This is but one of Barron’s “wheelhouses.” He’s composed a number of pieces and issued a number of recordings comprised entirely of South American and Spanish fare. Holland and Blake’s softer-touch here follow the pianist’s lead. Then, there’s his “Speed Trap,” a more improvisational and exceptionally quick-paced effort. Barron’s harmonic fluidity comes to the fore on this for sure, but it is Holland’s and Blake’s driving pace that drive this train. It’s as if we have three individual voices chomping on the music and occupying their own space – only they don’t – because this is a trio par excellence. And, then there’s the title track: a blues-drenched, straight-ahead exploration with a nice pinch of modernism.

Meanwhile, Holland, whose personal credits could take up reems of paper (I saw him for the first time 50 years ago at the Fillmore East as part of Miles Davis’ seminal “Bitches Brew” band) contributed two pieces here. There’s the pseudo-funky, almost-neo-reggae and angular jaunt, “Pass It On,” where Barron delivers another stellar solo, as does Holland; then there’s the bassist’s “I Remember When,” a deliciously, soft-spoken ballad that owns a quality once heard nightly at one of New York City’s most revered but defunct, venues, Bradley’s. Yes, Barron played there often.

“Without Deception’s” other four pieces are interpretations of pianists’ work. Two are from a pair of jazz pillars: Duke Ellington’s beautiful ballad “Warm Valley” and Thelonious Monk’s “Worry Later,” offered with a Latin feel. The other selections arrive via Sumi Tanooka, a presence on the jazz scene today; and lastly, but certainly not least, the late Mulgrew Miller, a tremendous composer and player. Here the trio deftly tackles Grew’s intricate and multi-passaged “Second Thoughts” with Barron as he should be here on this one: out front.

“Without Deception” is offered with nothing but transparency – execution to the max delivered without a hint of hindrance.

