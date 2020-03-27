In the period since widespread social distancing went into effect, several publications — including The New Yorker — have asked artists to share the entertainment they're absorbing for escape and enlightenment.

Thinking locally as we act for the good of the globe, we posed the same question to Columbia culturemakers. What music, literature, art and TV are you turning to for the sake of connection and your mental health? Here are their answers.

Alex George, novelist, co-owner of Skylark Bookshop and Unbound Book Festival founder:

“Quarantine reading is a delicate balance for me,” George said in an email. “Books offer so much: Entertainment, instruction, solace, diversion, escape, relief and much more. Right now, I'm looking for some answers.”

On this search, he combs the pages of Sarah Kendzior's forthcoming “Hidden In Plain Sight.” The St. Louis-based journalist, and co-host of the “Gaslit Nation” podcast, spends her new work digging into America's descent into political dysfunction.

“Her first chapter chronicles some of Missouri's more recent political woes and shows how these are endemic of the plight of the country as a whole,” George said. “It's brilliant and also terrible. You can't look away.”

George's “antidote” to the heaviness of the moment comes through Margaret Renkl's essay collection “Late Migrations.” The author “writes about her family history and the natural wonders she witnesses in her backyard with equal insight and grace,” he said.

Danez Smith's poetry collection “Homie” is “so vibrant, smart and tender that I can only manage a few at a time,” George said.

“It's a spectacular book that leaves me breathless with admiration and wonder and gratitude. We need such big hearts and big talents in times like this.”

Tracy Lane, co-owner, Roots N Blues festival:

From her experiences putting bodies in motion under the name DJ Note Girl to her work curating Roots N Blues lineups, Lane knows how to position great songs and artists side-by-side. She curates playlists for this and every time, each catalog of songs brimming with emotion and sound remedies.

“Music provides us with something that is intangible, something that sustains us in a way that is vital to our well-being,” Lane said in an email. “I like to say music is the most restorative elixir in this life.

Among the Spotify playlists Lane is turning to, and turning around, these days: Her “Hope Springs Eternal” playlist digs deep into her “go-to genre for hope ... early '70s soul.” The set features Bill Withers, the Isley Brothers, Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder and more. Pressing further into the sounds of that decade, “Got On Board a Westbound 747” gleans a “peaceful, easy feeling” from California's coolest: Joni Mitchell, Carole King, the Eagles, JD Souther, Poco and their peers.

Last weekend, Lane responded to the death of country icon Kenny Rogers by crafting the “Sail away and dream of how our life will someday be” playlist. Rogers is well-represented, as is Freddy Fender, B.J. Thomas, Tanya Tucker and Linda Ronstadt.

And for those all-important “in-home impromptu dance parties and workouts,” Lane mines her favorite of music's mystical powers — “that indefinable, irresistible element of pure musical magic ... what I call the ultra groove.” Her “Ultra Groove” mix shows love to The Jackson 5, O'Jays, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and more.

Lauren Williams, adult and community services manager at Daniel Boone Regional Library:

Like many, Williams formed an ambitious plan at the prospect of “large swaths of time to fill.”

“I had notions of reading for self-improvement or edification,” she said in an email, intending to tackle “Don Quixote” alongside her 16-year-old, who had been assigned the book at school.

In a moment of self-awareness and wisdom, Williams discarded the idea.

“My head is full of squirrels and I have a terrible attention span. I am reading for escape,” she said. “Historical fiction provides the distance from present day that I need.”

That distance — as well as needed resonance — has arrived in the form of two novels set in the early 20th century. Alex George's “The Paris Hours” unfolds over a single day in 1920s France. “This is a beautiful book about loss, love and longing for connection,” Williams said.

Alice Miller's “More Miracle Than Bird” makes a dramatic entrance into the true story of William Butler Yeats and his wife, Georgie Hyde-Lees.

“The impact of [World War I] on London, seances and the occult, poetry and literary society — this novel builds an intriguing world I'm glad to visit now,” Williams said.

The late, great poet Mary Oliver makes a welcome companion in times of turmoil and tranquility. Williams finds comfort in her wandering yet keenly focused trips through nature and the human soul. She cited a set of lines from the lovely poem “Why I Wake Early”:

"Hello, sun in my face. / Hello, you who make the morning / and spread it over the fields / ... Watch, now, how I start the day / in happiness, in kindness."

Catherine Armburst, artist, educator and director of the George Caleb Bingham Gallery at the University of Missouri:

The strangeness of these days means some are turning away from their usual sources of entertainment and toward whatever satisfies right here, right now.

Armbrust is eschewing the mystery shows she typically watches and is instead seeking “comedy solace” courtesy of Australian sitcom “Kath and Kim” and the Netflix series “On My Block.”

Longer-form works like books require more “long-term” focus than is available right now, she said. Instead, Armbrust has turned to “short articles — bouncing back and forth between global/local issues and heartwarming stories to try and balance myself.”

Count Armbrust among the artists who are finding ways to share what they love in a social manner.

“My home is filled with art, so part of my creative energy is going to be dedicated to sharing the work I surround myself with,” she said. That initiative will take shape through live art tours on Facebook and Instagram.

“I'm not ready to be making anything in the studio yet. But I still want to think about and look at art,” she said. “I also did a poetry reading of one of my dad's poems. I'm encouraging him to do something similar. And I might do more short readings as well.”

Classes and meetings aren't all that conferencing technology like Zoom is good for; Armbrust recently participated with friends in an online reading of “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” complete with costumes.

“I think we are going to continue to do other plays, but perhaps more abridged,” she said. “I'd encourage other small groups to do something similar. It's a nice, focused bonding time. And a way to make yourself vulnerable, but without too much embarrassment!”

Shay Jasper, co-owner, Roots N Blues Festival:

A little routine does the soul good, and Jasper finds solace in watching HBO's “Righteous Gemstones” in the evenings, and the riotous Canadian sitcom “Schitt's Creek” before going to sleep, she said in an email.

Jasper has also taken a proactive role, reviving a dormant love of painting in the face of anxiety. Utilizing materials procured curbside from arts-and-crafts giant Michaels, Jasper has channeled her energy into the canvas.

“I'm a terrible painter and, at first, it seemed frustrating to invest money into an area where I have zero talent,” she said. “But, as privileged as it is to say, it's nice to just focus on the project 18 inches from my face instead of the huge problems we have to solve as a community and as a country.”

