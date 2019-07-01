Check out these places to watch fireworks for 4th of July festivities around the Lake
Bear Bottom Resort
July 4
123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach
38MM
Open to everyone. Display starts at 9:45 p.m.
www.bearbottomresort.com
Margaritaville Lake Resort
July 4
26 MM
By land open to hotel guests only. View from the water.
www.margaritavilleresortlakeoftheozarks.com
Lodge of Four Seasons
July 4
13 MM
View by water.
www.4seasonsresort.com
Lake Valley Golf and Country Club
July 4
367 CC Blair Dr., Camdenton
A golf tournament will be held during the day for $50/person, followed by kids’ activities. A dinner buffet will be available for a charge. Fireworks at dusk.
www.lakevalleygolf.com
Point Randall Resort
July 4
2MM
This cove fills up with boats to experience a professional fireworks show.
www.pointrandallresort.com
City of Eldon
July 4
This city-sponsored event kicks off with a 5K at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. and fireworks at dusk at the Eldon Air Park. Half-price admission to the pool will be available from 12-4 p.m., a free kickball tournament at the Air Park soccer field will be from 1-5 p.m., food trucks will be set up from 4-11 p.m., craft vendors will be available from 4-8 p.m., and a concert will be from 7-9 p.m. featuring Pure Drive.
Celebration Cruises
July 4
5085 Davis Dr., Osage Beach
See an incredible fireworks show on board the yacht docked near the Grand Glaize Bridge. Boarding is at 7 p.m., with departure at 7:30 p.m. The boat will return at 9:30 p.m. Cost is $35 for adults and $25 per child ages 3-10.
www.cruiselakeoftheozarks.com
Tropic Island
July 4
494 Tan Tar A Dr., Osage Beach
Watch Margaritaville’s fireworks show on the Tropic Island. Boarding is at 7 p.m. on Dock A, departing at 7:30 p.m. for a 1.5-hour cruise. Cash bar available, appetizers included for $30 per person.
Call 573-348-0083 for a reservations, www.tropicislandcruises.com.
Old Kinderhook
July 5
678 Old Kinderhook Dr., Camdenton
12MM of Niangua Arm
From 5-10 p.m. a family fun event will be held with live entertainment, bouncy houses, face painting and kids games. A BBQ dinner will be available for a fee. The event is open to the public for $5. Fireworks display is at dusk.
www.oldkinderhook.com
Captain Ron’s
July 5
82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach
34.5MM
At the restaurant, on the beach or on your boat — all will have great views!
www.captainronsatthelake.com