Each Memorial Day weekend, the wheels are in motion. Cyclists and music-lovers make their way down the MKT Trail, taking in sounds and strains on their way to a culminating concert. As Pedaler’s Jamboree gets deeper and wider, the event’s sound expands with it. This year’s lineup colors with many shades of folk, rock, blues and country sounds.

Blitzen Trapper: Raucous charm and airtight playing mark the music of this Pacific Northwest band, which has been at it for more than 15 years yet remains far too underrated. Singer Eric Earley cuts a ragamuffin, Dylan-esque figure at the microphone, backed by a band conversant in classic rock’s bombastic glories as well as subtler, more spiritual pleasures. Blissful guitar freakouts, soulful grooves, Beach Boys-esque harmonies, harmonica-led campfire songs for the common man—all fit within the band’s considerable wheelhouse.

David Wax Museum: David Wax is the prototype — in the best way possible — of the hometown boy who sets off to see and hear the wide world. Along with his partner Suz Slezak, the Columbia native crafts a globally-aware yet intimately-rendered sort of folk music which weaves together sounds from both sides of the United States-Mexico border and, on recent records, bends those sounds into delightfully strange and unexpected shapes.

Beth Bombara: Among the best songwriters in Missouri — or anywhere else, for that matter — the St. Louis-based artist delivers music that is meticulously crafted yet always feels of a current moment and mood. The electric cool of rock ‘n’ roll drives Bombara’s songs, dressing up melodies and lyrics that recall the richness of folk music. With a new record on the way, the Pedaler’s Jamboree audience will receive a front-row seat to an artist who is ever-evolving and always in motion.

The Burney Sisters: Columbia’s sister act draws more attention — all of it earned — with every passing week. Olivia and Emma Burney have an ear for songcraft that you just can’t teach; yet they continue to absorb, then bend out, lessons learned from a music community which has embraced them with open arms. The pair lives at the intersection of folk and pop, their sound holding some measure of appeal for audiences of every age.

Dawson Hollow: This Missouri band ties together several strands of modern folk to sound a chord that it is deep and appealing. The gentle sobriety of Nickel Creek and the more booming, melodic sensibility of The Head and the Heart make a match in the band’s sound.

The result is something that sounds bigger than itself, yet offers a wide range of emotional responses.

Pedaler's Jamboree is a music festival created for bicycle riders and non-riders alike. Some come for the ride, some come for the music festival and some come for both experiences.

Less than 2 hours from the Lake, we suggest taking the scenic highway drive to Boonville for a weekend of music on Sat., May 26 and Sun., May 27. Camping and lodging are available.

If you go, some useful resources to use include: www.pedalersjamboree.com

Tickets will be available at the gate for $30 each for adult - $20 each for 16 and under - 10 & under free. Tickets will be available at the gate at Kemper Park in Boonville starting at 3 pm on Saturday, May 26th.