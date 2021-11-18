No, it wasn't the wind. It wasn't a sonic boom. It was an earthquake.
The eastern half of the Ozarks felt the shake of an earthquake Wednesday night near the New Madrid Fault.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was south/southeast of Williamsville, which is just northwest of Poplar Bluff. It happened around 8:53 p.m. The quake registered as a 4.0.
There have been some isolated reports that the quake was felt in the Camdenton area.
