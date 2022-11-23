Dolores Ann Gilbert, 91, a resident of Camdenton, MO., formerly of Blue Springs, MO., passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at Lake Parke Assisted Living in Camdenton, MO. She was born May 6, 1931 in San Pedro, CA to Betty (Novey) and Callie Armstrong.
Dolores was united in marriage to Laverne R. Gilbert on January 29, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. They had 3 children together. After a move to the Kansas City area Dolores owned and operated Flavor Maid Donuts in Blue Springs, MO from 1972 – 1991. Dolores loved spending time with her children and grandson, Logan. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Blue Springs, MO. Dolores was very active volunteering her time and talents in the choir at the Blue Springs Senior Center. She enjoyed following the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.
Survived by sons, Steven Gilbert of Lexington, MO, Glenn Gilbert and wife Pam of Montreal, MO; grandson Logan Gilbert and wife Amelia of Honolulu, HI. Dolores referred to Pam as the daughter she never had. Dolores is preceded in death by her son, Dale Gilbert, parents, sister
Wilma Smith, brother, William Armstrong, grandson Shawn Spencer.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO. Memories of Dolores and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.