Cody Wade Jeffries, 36, of Marshfield, formerly of Camdenton, was born on September 27, 1985, the son of Johnny L. Jeffries and Thalia K (Blair), in Osage Beach, Missouri. From an early age he loved to be outside, get dirty, and be the comedian to get out of trouble. Cody passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, near McComb, Missouri as a result of a utv accident.
On September 5, 2015, he was united in marriage with Amanda Worley Richardson. Together they lived in the Marshfield area where he as a Tech Lead at John Deere Reman. During his free time his life revolved around his wife and his kids, they were his first passion in life. He loved sharing his other passions with his family and that was riding dirt bikes, hunting and fishing.
Cody is survived by his wife Amanda, of the home; four children: Noah, Nevaeh and Zoey Richardson and Corbin Jeffries; his mother: Thalia Porter (Barney) of Camdenton; his father: Johnny L. Jeffries (Jane) of Camdenton; two brothers: John Ryan P. Jeffries (Brenda) of Phillipsburg and Garett Jeffries (Mailyn) of Clever; maternal grandfather: Denzil Blair, of Camdenton; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 3, 2022, in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy A, Marshfield, Missouri 65706, with burial following in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials in Cody’s honor may be made to his family and may be left with the funeral home.
