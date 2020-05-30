Each day it seems we hear another number that breaks a modern record in terms of negative economic data. Record number of people filing for unemployment benefits which as of today reached nearly 41 million, record unemployment since the Great Depression which registered 14.7% in April and undoubtedly will be worse in May, big name bankruptcies mainly from the retail, hospitality and energy sectors (names like JC Penney, Hertz, J Crew, Borden Dairy, Dean and DeLuca, Gold’s Gym, Lucky’s Market, Nieman Marcus, Pier I, Tuesday Morning, etc.), projected record drop in GDP which was a revised negative 5% in the first quarter and will be worse in the second quarter, record stimulus ($3 trillion plus and counting) to try to prop up the economy creating record levels of public debt ($25 trillion and counting), consumer spending which accounts for 2/3 of GDP dropped a record 13.4% in April.

The economic carnage continues to exact a huge human toll. When might this turn around?

The economy was essentially shut down in the middle of March, so we are going on the tenth week of the self-imposed shutdown due to the pandemic. Our country has never experienced anything like this. Clearly, while the economy was shut down, millions lost their jobs and the worst of the shutdown occurred from mid-March until the current time when different parts of the country are selectively reopening as the local conditions dictated. One of the problems we are going to have is that many of the economic indicators will lag, that is they will reference data from the past.

For instance, the second quarter will be the worst quarter we have had in a long time but we won’t know how bad it was until some time in July. We are two-thirds of the way through the second quarter, but we are six weeks away from knowing definitively how bad it was. We can expect bad news to continue for several months even though we are turning the corner.

The stock market certainly seems to be signaling something positive. The market is up 35.7%, as measured by the S & P 500 from its March lows. That is a very significant move upward and according to LPL, the strongest bear market rally ever. Current indicators certainly do not justify this runup but the market looks past the current conditions to the future, the second half of the year and beyond to a market that has reopened, a GDP that is growing and recovering profits for companies. The market is also baking in the unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve in easing monetary policy and the actions of the Federal Government in terms of deficit spending. It seems like the market is anticipating a rapid recovery while the consensus of others is that this will be a lengthy recovery. The market and the consensus seem out of sync. The market reacts positively to news about possible new vaccines and there are at least 10 companies working on the vaccine with some success. The market is also reacting to reopening in all of the 50 states, albeit at varying rates which is appropriate. The direction of the stock market is no guarantee that it is right, there are several examples of when it was not. Expect continued volatility on positive as well as negative news.

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal indicated other nascent signs of recovery. For the first time since the pandemic shut down the economy, there are some slivers of hope. For instance, screenings by TSA agents in late May are four times higher than they were in mid-April, however, they were still down 87% from last year. Data from Open Table indicates that diners are returning to restaurants in several states. Truckstop.com, which measures demand in trucking’s spot market, said its weekly index has improved four straight weeks. Early April marked a trough for the real estate industry according to Showing-Time, a real estate software provider. Property showings were down some 50% in mid-April. That same software indicated showings were up in the top 100 markets 27% as of May 24. The Mortgage Bankers Association showed a rebound in mortgage applications as well.

In summary, it appears that the worst of the economic shutdown is over, but don’t expect smooth sailing ahead. What happens if there is a resurgence of the virus? What happens if we cannot develop a vaccine that prevents the virus? Whatever the case, it does appear that the recovery will be slower than some are predicting.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.