We have all experienced an earthquake-level shift in our daily lives during the COVID-19 virus outbreak of 2020. In my work with my coaching clients, I always encourage them (with my help) to develop a daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual rhythm of activities to help them reach their aspirations. Many of these activities are linked to self-care as organizations (and families) ongoing growth and longevity is connected to the leader’s own growth and longevity.

Today, in my column, here is a short list of the best of the best daily questions my clients are asking themselves about their daily activity during this unusual period of time:

1. Did I set a clear direction with objectives for myself today?

We are in a different paradigm at the moment and how you have shifted into that new reality is of utmost importance. You need strategic thinking time to plan how you are going to keep a productive rhythm for yourself.

2. Did I make some progress on what I planned for today?

Human beings are not designed to relax and watch Netflix day after day all day. Work and progress in that work is what gives our lives purpose and meaning. One of the biggest contributors to a human being’s happiness is feeling and knowing you are making progress.

3. Did I encourage myself to be happy today?

The day-to-day stress of not going to your normal office or place of employment can be taxing on your energy. Happiness is a decision and often times, especially in these quarantine days, we are our own cheerleader. I promise you that if you work to do this under these conditions, this habit will pay you more dividends that you can count in the years ahead.

4. Was I fully engaged and present during meetings today?

Just because you may be working from home doesn’t mean you can drift off in focus and thought while working. And being in the environment where you are trained to shut out the world and rest makes it very easy to do. This is why you have to establish your working rhythm as soon as possible and stay with it. You still have to focus while on that zoom meeting, especially if your camera isn’t on and you think no one can see you.

5. Did I learn something new today?

You may have an abundance of time at the moment. You need to be feeding your brain with some useful material that will help you when you emerge from quarantine status. Reading and learning will benefit you in every relationship you have or want to have.

6. Did I review and add to my gratitude list today?

Why do terminally ill people seem to relish life so much? Because they realize they only have so much of it left. We shouldn’t wait to be in such a position to have such gratitude for life. Review what you have to be thankful for. It is such a life enhancement tool and should be a daily practice. Someone once said to me “Somewhere, someone is praying for what you already have.” Great thought and realization when we want to feel sorry for ourselves.

7. Did I avoid angry or destructive comments today?

Also important is to watch your own words in general. For instance, there is a huge difference in your own thinking and well-being when you say, “I am stuck here at home again today” versus “I am safe and secure here at home again today.” Words inform feelings, not the other way around, so the way you feel in general is linked to your thoughts and words.

8. Did I forgive myself and others for any perceived mistakes today?

Anytime we get forced away from normal and into a situation that is unique and different. Most of the time, our trained brain is going to rebel. It likes routine and certainty. Think about how difficult it is to drop an old habit and start a new one? It’s painful at times and anytime we are trying to do something new, our tendency for making mistakes is going to be higher. If we really dislike mistakes, then we are going to be hard on ourselves and others. Give yourself and others a break.

9. Did I exercise today?

I think I have seen more people walking around the block in the last month than ever. That’s wonderful because we need to keep our bodies moving when the environment is pushing us to stay put in one place. If it’s raining, jump on the treadmill. If you have stairs indoors, go up and down them several times a day. Make sure you do stretching. Keep yourself agile and mobile as best you can in your circumstances as it releases healthy chemicals you need in your physiology.

10. Did I meditate and/or pray today?

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, I am really encouraging you to keep your daily rituals as much as possible. If you have never meditated, I have an excellent guided meditation in my podcast show archives on my website. You can find one you like elsewhere as well. Having a mental discipline is so beneficial for you during a time when you may be bombarded with negative messages. Learn to control the doorway to your own mind and have strong requirements to be met for access.

Tony Richards is an Organizational and Executive Development expert and CEO of Clear Vision Development Group, a leadership and strategy firm in Columbia. He is one of INC Magazine’s Top 100 leadership speakers and thinkers. His firm’s website is www.clearvisiondevelopment.com. Follow Tony on Twitter @tonyrichards4.